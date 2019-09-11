First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $35.20, 291 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 88.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter.

