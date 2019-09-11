FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.29% of FirstCash worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,057. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

