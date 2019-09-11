FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.63

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.63 and traded as low as $134.05. FirstService shares last traded at $134.59, with a volume of 11,238 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$767.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 3.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FirstService news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$623,250.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.