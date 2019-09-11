FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FMC by 754.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 17,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,475. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

