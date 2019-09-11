Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Larry L. Enterline Sells 39,407 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Larry L. Enterline sold 39,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $2,632,781.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. 69,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 36.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.