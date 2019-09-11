Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

