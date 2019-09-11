FunFair Hits Market Cap of $17.91 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $360,285.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00206302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.01189616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, C2CX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Livecoin, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.