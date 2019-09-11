Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 6,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $173,425.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

