Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GRX)

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.15.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $64,260.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

