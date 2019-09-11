Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Increases Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GFRD traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 680 ($8.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,104. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $763.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 589.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 627.66.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

GFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Galliford Try to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.95).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.