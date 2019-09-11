Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Increases Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:GFRD traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 680 ($8.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,104. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $763.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 589.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 627.66.
GFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Galliford Try to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.95).
Galliford Try Company Profile
Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.
