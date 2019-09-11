GCN Coin Market Cap Reaches $115,280.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $115,280.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00687010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,441,410,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

