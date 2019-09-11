General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.98.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 1,763,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.