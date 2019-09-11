Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,763.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.88 million and $287,763.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

