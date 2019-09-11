Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 364.9% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GNPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genprex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Genprex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNPX remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,115. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Genprex will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.