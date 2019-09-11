GET Protocol (GET) Market Cap Reaches $3.87 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $335.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.04790468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

