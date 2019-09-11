Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.40. Gevo shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 12,340 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 101.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. Research analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

