Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $8.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 6,294,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,707. The company has a market capitalization of $713.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Glu Mobile by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

