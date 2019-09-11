Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 9%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.71, approximately 4,514,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,522,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh W. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,763,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 302,573 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 623,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gogo by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.