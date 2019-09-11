Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Given a $2.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,614. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,821,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,054 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

