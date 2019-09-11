Golden Entertainment Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,034. The firm has a market cap of $389.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 10,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $457,480.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

