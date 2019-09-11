Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Greenfields Petroleum Corp (CVE:GNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

About Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, the Gum Deniz oil field, and the Bahar Exploration area covering 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

