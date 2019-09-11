Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 31.6% in the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 29,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 169,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,936. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

