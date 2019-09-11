Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $533,000 in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.24. 4,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.13. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.70.

In related news, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock valued at $248,141 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

