Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 1.39% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 14,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,733. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

