Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $4.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth $66,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Groupon by 5,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 3,944,518 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Groupon by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 144,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,734. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

