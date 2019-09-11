Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.98% of Gyrodyne worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Gyrodyne has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

