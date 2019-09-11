Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.49. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $135.49.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,522,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

