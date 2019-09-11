Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 103,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

HIG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. 36,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,164. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,772,230.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,109 shares of company stock worth $6,084,135. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

