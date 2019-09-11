HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

HD Supply stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 40,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

