HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HDS shares. Buckingham Research lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

