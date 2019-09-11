Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,525.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,873.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 120.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

