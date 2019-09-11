Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $421.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.