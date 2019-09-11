Hexx (HXX) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,082.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.01763232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.24 or 0.02949551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00689371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00728555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00444444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009000 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

