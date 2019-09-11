Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Highland Gold Mining’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HGM traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 228.20 ($2.98). 835,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The company has a market cap of $830.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Highland Gold Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 257.20 ($3.36). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.39.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highland Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.