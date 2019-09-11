Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 25,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

