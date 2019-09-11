Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0034 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and $706.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.