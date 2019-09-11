HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

