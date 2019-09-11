Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Trading Down 14.3%

Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 34,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

About Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

