Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 594,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,219. The company has a market capitalization of $729.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 135.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

