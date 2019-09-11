i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Up 162.5% in August

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 31st total of 112,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 177,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,841,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

