ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) vs. Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF) Head to Head Analysis

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ICICI Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 3 1 1 2.60 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 6.69% 4.40% 0.43% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.89% 6.04% 0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICICI Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 3.09 $608.36 million $0.15 72.20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.23 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

