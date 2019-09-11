Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 410.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.8% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.82. 49,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $313.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.55, for a total value of $1,108,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,904,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $17,773,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

