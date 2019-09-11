Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives $28.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

IMMU stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 133,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.06. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,405,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

