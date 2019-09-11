Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,908 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Imperial Oil worth $41,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 24,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,366,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,238. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

