Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$38.00. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.19 and traded as low as $34.74. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 438,947 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 2.6600002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

