IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.71.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,684 shares of company stock worth $4,700,867. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

