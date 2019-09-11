InflationCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,153.00 and $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00813388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003026 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001410 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

