InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

INWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

INWK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 179,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.34. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

