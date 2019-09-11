Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 845,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 948,592 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.26.

INVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Innoviva by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

