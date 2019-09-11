InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $179,908.00 and $243.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00817419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003009 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,800,268 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.